THE 83RD STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY IS NOW UNDERWAY IN WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA’S BLACK HILLS.

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF VISITORS ARE EXPECTED TO RIDE THROUGH THE SMALL TOWN OF STURGIS IN THE DAYS AHEAD.

BIKERS AND TRAVELERS ARE BEING WARNED ABOUT EXPECTED HEAVY RAINFALL IN STURGIS AND THE BLACK HILLS FOR THE NEXT FIVE DAYS.

THERE WILL BE A HEAVY LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE TO HELP GUIDE THE RALLY SAFELY.

THE NINE-DAY EVENT LASTS THROUGH AUGUST 14TH.

City of Sturgis webcam photo