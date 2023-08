NORTH DAKOTA REJECTS SUMMIT CARBON PIPELINE ROUTE

A SETBACK FRIDAY FOR IOWA-BASED SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS’ PLAN FOR A PIPELINE TO CARRY LIQUID CARBON FROM ETHANOL PLANTS IN IOWA AND OTHER STATES TO UNDERGROUND STORAGE IN NORTH DAKOTA.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD PLANS TO START ITS HEARING ON SUMMIT’S PIPELINE ROUTE THROUGH IOWA ON AUGUST 22ND.

THE HEARING COULD LAST FOR MONTHS.

THE COMPANY HAS SAID IT WANTS A DECISION BY THE END OF THE YEAR ON THE APPLICATION TO BUILD ITS PIPELINE ALONG A 680 MILE ROUTE THROUGH IOWA.