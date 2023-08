JOBS ARE AVAILABLE WITH THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

THE START OF THE FALL SEMESTER IS JUST A COUPLE OF WEEKS AWAY FOR THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, AND THERE ARE STILL SOME JOB OPENINGS TO BE FILLED.

ABBY CORTEZ IS A RECRUITMENT SPECIALIST FOR THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, WHICH HELD A JOB FAIR FRIDAY AT THE HARRY HOPKINS CENTER ON LEWIS BOULEVARD:

JOBFAIR1 OC…….TYPES FOR INSTRUCTIONAL ASSISTANT. :16

CORTEZ SAYS THERE ARE OTHER TYPES OF POSITIONS TO FILL ALSO:

JOBFAIR2 OC……BUS ASSISTANTS. :16

THE POSITIONS ARE ALL HOURLY WAGE JOBS:

JOBFAIR3 OC……..$22.21 PER HOUR. :21

ON SITE INTERVIEWS TOOK PLACE FRIDAY AFTERNOON FROM 11A.M. UNTIL 2 P.M, BUT IF YOU COULDN’T ATTEND THAT SESSION, YOU CAN STILL APPLY TO THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IN THE DAYS AHEAD.