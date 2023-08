IOWA’S TAX FREE BACK TO SCHOOL WEEKEND UNDERWAY

IOWANS WHO PLAN TO DO SOME BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING FRIDAY AND SATURDAY WILL BE ABLE TO STOCK UP ON NEW CLOTHES AT A DISCOUNT DURING THE STATE’S ANNUAL TAX-FREE HOLIDAY.

JOHN FULLER OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, SAYS THE TAX HOLIDAY ALWAYS FALLS ON THE FIRST WEEKEND IN AUGUST.

RU1 OC….HUNDRED DOLLARS :10

HE OFFERS EXAMPLES OF WHAT IS — AND ISN’T — INCLUDED IN THE TWO-DAY HOLIDAY.

RU2 OC….EVERYDAY :20

FULLER SAYS THE HOLIDAY HELPS IOWA’S ECONOMY AND ITS BUSINESSES.

RU3 OC….GOOD THING :16

IOWA’S FIRST TAX-FREE WEEKEND WAS HELD IN AUGUST OF 2000.

THE TAX-FREE WEEKEND RUNS THROUGH 11:59 P-M SATURDAY.

LEARN MORE AT http://HTTPS://TAX.IOWA.GOV/IOWAS-ANNUAL-SALES-TAX-HOLIDAY