FOUR SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS INJURED IN SIOUX COUNTY CRASH

FOUR PEOPLE FROM SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NEBRASKA WERE INJURED WHEN THE CAR THEY WERE IN COLLIDED WITH A SEMI THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN SIOUX COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS BOTH VEHICLES WERE NORTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 60 AROUND 3:30 P.M. WITH THE SEMI IN THE LEFT LANE AND THE PASSENGER CAR IN THE RIGHT LANE.

THE PATROL SAYS THE DRIVER OF THE CAR SIGNALED A LANE CHANGE & MOVED INTO THE LEFT LANE, STRIKING THE FRONT RIGHT CORNER OF THE SEMI.

THE CAR THEN WENT SIDEWAYS AND THE SIDE OF THE CAR IMPACTED THE FRONT OF THE SEMI.

THE SEMI CAME TO REST ON HIGHWAY 60 NORTH OF THE INTERSECTION WITH HOSPERS DRIVE WHILE THE CAR ENDED UP IN THE MEDIAN.

THE DRIVER OF THE CAR, 28-YEAR-OLD DINORA SABILLON-DIAZ, A PASSENGER, 49-YEAR-OLD EDITH SABILLON-DIAZ, PLUS TWO CHILDREN AGES 8 AND 3, ALL OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY, WERE INJURED AND TAKEN TO THE ORANGE CITY HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT BY HOSPERS AMBULANCE.

NONE OF THEM WERE WEARING A SEATBELT.

THE SEMI DRIVER, 75-YEAR-OLD JERALD OLLERICH OF SIOUX FALLS, WAS NOT INJURED.