FEENSTRA INTRODUCES BILL TO MONITOR FOREIGN FARMLAND PURCHASES

IOWA FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA IS INTRODUCING A BILL THAT WOULD INCREASE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S MONITORING OF FARMLAND PURCHASES BY FOREIGN BUSINESS.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN SAYS THE FARMLAND ACT IS AIMED AT CHINA.

THE BILL DIRECTS U.S. AGENCIES TO COOPERATE ON OVERSIGHT OF THESE TRANSACTIONS.

CHINESE FIRMS HAVE BEEN PURCHASING U-S AG BUSINESSES, AND THAT’S A CONCERN TO FEENSTRA:

FEENSTRA SAYS HE’S PARTICULARLY CONCERNED OVER CHINESE LAND PURCHASES NEAR MILITARY BASES.

FEENSTRA SAYS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS NOT ENFORCED LAWS ALREADY ON THE BOOKS THAT WOULD PROTECT THE U.S. FROM ACQUISITION OF FARMLAND BY FOREIGN ADVERSARIES.