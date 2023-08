SOUTH DAKOTA’S “FREEDOM WORKS HERE” NATIONAL WORKFORCE RECRUITMENT CAMPAIGN HAS SURPASSED 4,000 APPLICANTS.

STATE OFFICIALS SAY 816 INDIVIDUALS ARE IN THE FINAL STAGES OF THE PROCESS OF MOVING TO SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE ADS ASSOCIATED WITH THE CAMPAIGN HAVE BEEN VIEWED OVER 370 MILLION TIMES.

THE MOST APPLICATIONS, 751, HAVE COME FROM CALIFORNIA.

TEXAS IS SECOND AT 293, FLORIDA WITH 278, AND MINNESOTA WITH 267.