POLICE INVESTIGATE MORNINGSIDE HOME BURGLARY

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING AT AN APARTMENT LOCATED AT 2016 SOUTH NEWTON IN MORNINGSIDE.

THE VICTIM TOLD OFFICERS THAT A MALE, POSSIBLY ARMED WITH A WEAPON AND A FEMALE CAME INTO HER RESIDENCE AROUND 4:30 A.M. AND STOLE AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF PROPERTY .

THE TWO SUSPECTS FLED IN A DARK COLORED S-U-V.

THE SUSPECT VEHICLE WAS SOON LOCATED BEHIND AN APARTMENT BUILDING IN THE 4600 BLOCK OF APPLEWOOD AVENUE.

SWAT OFFICERS WERE CALLED IN TO ASSIST WITH A SEARCH OF AN APARTMENT AT THAT LOCATION.

THERE HAVE BEEN NO ARRESTS MADE AS OF MID-AFTERNOON AND POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR THE SUSPECTS.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CALL SIOUX CITY POLICE AT 279-6440 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 258-8477.