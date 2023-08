PERMANENT RULES SET FOR IOWA EDUCATIONAL SAVINGS ACCOUNTS

IOWA’S STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HAS APPROVED THE PERMANENT RULES FOR STATE-FUNDED EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS FOR PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPENSES.

BOARD ATTORNEY THOMAS MAYES SAYS THEY REPLACE EMERGENCY RULES CREATED TO GET THE PROGRAM GOING, AND THERE ARE A FEW CHANGES.

ESA4 OC………THINGS HAPPEN” :10

THE PERMANENT RULES WILL ALSO CLARIFY WHO CAN PROVIDE SERVICES:

ESA5 OC…….WHAT THEY SAY THEY’RE PROVIDING” :27

MAYES ALSO EXPLAINED THE APPEAL PROCESS TO THE BOARD OF EDUCATION:

ESA6 OC………IN THE PAST” ::21

THE STATE ANNOUNCED EARLIER THAT THEY’D RECEIVED SOME 29-THOUSAND APPLICATIONS FOR THE PROGRAM.

THE LATEST UPDATE AS OF JULY 26TH SHOWS NEARLY 18-THOUSAND-500 HAVE BEEN APPROVED, AND THE OTHERS ARE IN THE PROCESS OF BEING REVIEWED.

Radio Iowa