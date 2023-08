HEARING ON SCHOOL BOARD ALLEGATIONS AGAINST GAUSMAN TO TAKE PLACE

THE IOWA BOARD OF EDUCATIONAL EXAMINERS HAS RULED THAT THERE WAS PROBABLE CAUSE BY THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD WITH ALLEGATIONS THAT WERE FILED AGAINST FORMER CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN REGARDING AN ALLEGED ATTEMPT TO BRIBE TWO BOARD MEMBERS AND INFORMATION FROM CLOSED SESSIONS HE ALLEGEDLY PROVIDED TO OTHER STAFF MEMBERS.

THE BOARD OF EXAMINERS MADE THEIR DECISION WEDNESDAY AND WILL SET A HEARING IN THE MATTER.

SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL PROVIDED A STATEMENT ON THE DECISION ON BEHALF OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:

GREENWELL SAYS THE SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH THE BOARD OF EXAMINERS AS THE CASE MOVES FORWARD.

THE BRIBERY ALLEGATION INVOLVES A MEETING IN DES MOINES WHERE GAUSMAN ALLEGEDLY MADE AN OFFER TO BOARD MEMBERS ROBERT MICHAELSON AND JAN GEORGE TO GET THEM TO RE-ELECT PERLA ALARCON-FLORY AS BOARD PRESIDENT.

SHE HAS SINCE RESIGNED AS A BOARD MEMBER AND MOVED TO ARKANSAS WHERE HER HUSBAND WAS TRANSFERRED IN HIS JOB WITH TYSON FOODS.

GAUSMAN SUED THE SCHOOL DISTRICT IN JANUARY OVER THE ALLEGATIONS.

A BENCH TRIAL IN THE LAWSUIT IS SCHEDULED FOR NOVEMBER 28TH.

