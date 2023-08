CRITTENTON CENTER RECEIVES GILCHRIST GRANT

SIOUX CITY’S CRITTENTON CENTER HAS RECEIVED A $75,000 GILCHRIST FOUNDATION GRANT TO CREATE “HEALING HUBS” AT THEIR HOMELESS SHELTER.

THE CENTER WILL FOCUS ON THE “ARTS” AS A STRATEGY FOR HOMELESS YOUTH TO PROCESS THEIR GRIEF, LOSS, AND TRAUMA.

THIS WILL BE ACCOMPLISHED THROUGH THE ESTABLISHMENT OF MUSICAL AND ARTISTIC “HEALING HUBS” AT THEIR TRANSITIONAL THERAPEUTIC HOME WHERE THEY SERVE CHILDREN AGES INFANT TO 18 WHO HAVE NO OTHER SAFE PLACE TO LIVE.

TRAINED EMPLOYEES WILL BE ON-SITE AT ALL TIMES ASSISTING THE YOUTH WHILE THEY EXPLORE MUSIC AND ART TO RELEASE THEIR EMOTIONS, AND FOSTER HEALING.

CRITTENTON INTENDS TO PARTNER WITH LOCAL MUSICIANS AND ARTISTS TO WORK WITH THE YOUTH