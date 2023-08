ANOTHER BILLION DOLLAR JACKPOT AWAITS

DREAMS OF BECOMING A BILLIONAIRE WILL BE ON THE LINE AGAIN FRIDAY NIGHT AS THE ESTIMATED MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT IS CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT ONE AND A QUARTER BILLION DOLLARS.

THE JACKPOT DRAWING IS AT 10 P.M. FRIDAY, BUT IOWA LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON MARY NEUBAUER SAYS TICKET SALES ARE ALWAYS CUT OFF AT 8:59 P-M.

MEGA1 OC……..NIGHT’S DRAWING” :09

NEUBAUER SAYS THERE’S ANOTHER ISSUE TO BE AWARE OF WHEN IT COMES TO BUYING TICKETS.

MEGA2 OC…….KEEP IN MIND” :09

THER CASH OPTION IF YOU WIN WOULD BE JUST OVER $625 MILLION DOLLARS.

A POWERBALL JACKPOT OF MORE THAN ONE BILLION DOLLARS WAS WON ON JULY 19TH ON ONE TICKET THAT WAS PURCHASED IN CALIFORNIA.