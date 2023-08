THE GATES OPEN TO THE PUBLIC THURSDAY AT 10 A.M. FOR DAY TWO OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR IN MOVILLE.

THE FEATURED GRANDSTAND EVENT THIS EVENING IS THE PRCA RODEO STARTING AT 7 P.M.

THE OLD TOWN AREA OF THE FAIR IS OPEN FROM 11:30 THIS MORNING UNTIL 9 P.M.

THE BILL RILEY TALENT SHOW TAKES PLACE AT 7 P.M. IN FLATHERS HALL.

THERE’S ALL KINDS OF FUN AND EXHIBITS AT THE FAIR.

CHARLIE STONE WILL BROADCAST “OPEN LINE” FROM THE FAIR FRIDAY MORNING.