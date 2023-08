LIFESERVE BLOOD DONOR DAY SET FOR FRIDAY

LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER AND UNITYPOINT HEALTH WILL HOST THIS YEAR’S BLOOD DONOR DAY THIS FRIDAY TO BOOST THE COMMUNITY’S BLOOD SUPPLY AND CELEBRATE 75 YEARS OF SAVING LOCAL LIVES.

YOU MAY DONATE BLOOD BY GOING TO THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL CENTER COURT AREA FROM 11 A.M. UNTIL 7 P.M. FRIDAY.

LIFESERVE IS ENCOURAGING BLOOD DONORS TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENTS, BUT WALK-INS WILL BE TAKEN DURING AVAILABLE APPOINTMENT TIMES.

YOU MAY DO THAT ONLINE AT BLOOD DONOR DAY.COM OR BY CALLING 800.287.4903.

LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER PROVIDES 100% OF ALL BLOOD PRODUCTS NEEDED TO MORE THAN 160 HOSPITALS ACROSS IOWA, NEBRASKA, AND SOUTH DAKOTA.