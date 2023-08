HEAVY MORNING RAIN RESULTS IN FLASH FLOOD WARNING

SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA AS WELL AS PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA WERE HIT WITH A DELUGE WEDNESDAY MORNING.

JEFF ZOGG AT THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS MULTIPLE FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS WERE ISSUED EARLY TODAY AS RAINFALL TOTALS REACHED SEVEN AND EIGHT INCHES IN A FEW LOCATIONS.

RAIN3 OC……… “HIGHER AMOUNTS” :10

TRAFFIC WAS SLOWED ON MANY ROADWAYS, INCLUDING INTERSTATE 29 IN WESTERN IOWA, DUE TO A COMBINATION OF STANDING WATER AND A LACK OF VISIBILITY DURING THE DOWNPOUR.

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS WERE ISSUED UNTIL MID-MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HARRISON COUNTY IN IOWA AND SOUTHEASTERN BURT COUNTY IN NEBRASKA:

RAIN4 OC………”PRETTY WELCOME” :10

ZOGG SAYS IN SOME CASES THE RAIN FELL A LITTLE TOO FAST FOR IT TO SOAK IN, AND IT RAN OFF AND CAUSED SOME OF THE PROBLEMS THAT WE WERE SEEING.

THE FORECAST CALLS FOR AT LEAST A CHANCE OF RAIN EVERY DAY THROUGH SUNDAY.

Graphic from National Weather Service in Omaha