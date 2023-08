GRASSLEY SAYS FEWER GAS POWERED CARS MAY MEAN LESS ROAD REPAIR REVENUE

SOME OF THE TAX DOLLARS THAT COME FROM PURCHASES OF GASOLINE FOR YOUR MOTOR VEHICLE ARE USED TO REPAIR AND IMPROVE IOWA’S HIGHWAYS AND ROADS.

BACK IN 2015, THE IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSED A 10 CENT INCREASE TO HELP FUND FINISHING THE FOUR LANING OF HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF MOVILLE AND OTHER ROAD IMPROVEMENTS.

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS ONE OF THE EFFECTS OF THE PUSH TO SWITCH TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES WOULD BE A LOSS OF THAT ROAD REPAIR TAX REVENUE:

GASTAX1 OC………SUPPORT THE ROADS. :15

GRASSLEY SAYS THERE WOULD BE A WAY TO TAX ELECTRIC VEHICLES THROUGH MILEAGE, BUT IT COULD INFRINGE UPON DRIVER’S PRIVACY:

GASTAX2 OC………AT THIS POINT. :25

GRASSLEY HAS HEARD OTHER TAX SUGGESTIONS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES, BUT HE DOESN’T THINK THEY ARE PRACTICAL:

GASTAX3 OC…….A MILEAGE TAX. :14

GRASSLEY SAYS HE IS NOT AWARE OF ANY PENDING LEGISLATION TO CREATE THOSE NEW TAXES ON ELECTRIC VEHICLES AT THIS TIME.