1ST NW IOWA ROUNDABOUT NEARS COMPLETION

CONSTRUCTION WORK ON NORTHWEST IOWA’S FIRST ROUNDABOUT IS NEARING COMPLETION IN SIOUX COUNTY.

THE TRAFFIC CIRCLE IS LOCATED AT THE INTERSECTION OF IOWA HIGHWAY 10 AND JAY AVENUE IN ORANGE CITY.

SHANE TYMKOWITZ IS THE IOWA D-O-T ASSISTANT ENGINEER FOR THE PROJECT:

ROUNDABOUT1 OC…..AUGUST 18TH. :18

THEY HOPE TO COMPLETE THE PROJECT BEFORE A NEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OPENS ON JAY AVENUE:

ROUNDABOUT2 OC….SCHOOL STARTING. :25

THE D-O-T WANTED THE ROUNDABOUT THERE FOR SAFETY REASONS TO SLOW TRAFFIC DOWN AT THE NEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:

ROUNDABOUT3 OC………ENVIRONMENT FOR THEM. :19

THE ROUNDABOUT IS DESIGNED TO ACCOMMODATE LARGER VEHICLES, SUCH AS SEMI-TRUCKS, AND EMERGENCY VEHICLES.

HE SAYS OTHER ROUNDABOUTS ARE PLANNED FOR MARCUS AND SPENCER