TRIAL OF FORMER NORTH HIGH COACH BEGINS

THE TRIAL OF A FORMER COACH AT SIOUX CITY’S NORTH HIGH SCHOOL IS UNDERWAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT..

41-YEAR-OLD ABDIER MARRERO IS CHARGED WITH SEXUAL EXPLOITATION BY A SCHOOL EMPLOYEE.

MARRERO IS THE FORMER HEAD CROSS COUNTRY AND TRACK COACH AT NORTH.

HE ALLEGEDLY ENGAGED IN A PATTERN OF INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING AND OTHER BEHAVIOR TOWARDS SEVERAL FEMALE ATHLETES AT NORTH HIGH FROM 2018 THROUGH 2021.

ATTORNEYS MADE THEIR OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE CASE TO THE JURY THIS MORNING.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY IS EXPECTED TO CALL SEVERAL YOUNG WOMEN TO THE STAND TO TESTIFY WHO WERE TRACK ATHLETES DURING MARRERO’S TIME AS COACH.

Updated 10:10 a.m. 8/2/23

