NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN IS SENDING MORE THAN 60 NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS TO THE TEXAS SOUTHERN BORDER.

THE SOLDIERS WILL LEAVE FOR TEXAS WEDNESDAY AND BE DEPLOYED AS A PART OF OPERATION LONE STAR UNTIL EARLY SEPTEMBER.

PILLEN SAYS THAT THE SOLDIERS WILL HELP STEM AN INFLUX OF ILLEGAL DRUGS, WEAPONS AND CRIMINALS FROM CROSSING THE BORDER INTO THE U.S.

FEDERAL FUNDS, DIRECTED THROUGH THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD, WILL COVER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH THIS DEPLOYMENT.