JURY SELECTION UNDERWAY IN TRIAL OF FORMER NORTH HIGH COACH

JURY SELECTION BEGAN TUESDAY MORNING IN THE TRIAL OF A FORMER COACH AT SIOUX CITY’S NORTH HIGH SCHOOL.

41-YEAR-OLD ABDIER MARRERO IS CHARGED WITH SEXUAL EXPLOITATION BY A SCHOOL EMPLOYEE.

MARRERO IS THE FORMER HEAD CROSS COUNTRY AND TRACK COACH AT NORTH.

HE ALLEGEDLY ENGAGED IN A PATTERN OF INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING AND OTHER BEHAVIOR TOWARDS SEVERAL FEMALE ATHLETES AT NORTH HIGH FROM 2018 THROUGH 2021.

THE JURY SELECTION PROCESS WAS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH TUESDAY.