JOHNSON HONORS UNION COUNTY VIETNAM VET

A UNION COUNTY VIETNAM WAR VETERAN RECEIVED SOME LONG OVERDUE RECOGNITION IN A CEREMONY TUESDAY AT CENTENNIAL PARK IN NORTH SIOUX CITY.

THAT’S WHERE STEVE VON MINDEN RECEIVED A PIN AND VETERANS CHALLENGE COIN FOR HIS SERVICE FROM SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON:

PINS1 OC………QUITE A FEW YEARS. :13

CONGRESSMAN JOHNSON HAS BEEN TRAVELING THE STATE MAKING SURE THE VIETNAM VETERANS ARE GETTING A THANK YOU THAT IS MORE THAN 50 YEARS OVERDUE:

PINS2 OC……..FOR YOUR SERVICE. :18

JOHNSON IS HOPING TO FIND AND THANK AS MANY VETERANS AS POSSIBLE IN THE NEXT TWO YEARS:

PINS3 OC…..NEED TO MAKE. :25

JOHNSON SAYS THE SERVICE RECOGNITION PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO END IN 2025.