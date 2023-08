GRASSLEY ADDS HIS VOICE TO SUPPORT OF A.M. RADIO IN VEHICLES

ADD U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY TO THE GROWING LIST OF PEOPLE WHO WANT TO KEEP A.M. RADIO IN MOTOR VEHICLES.

GRASSLEY SAYS A.M. RADIO IS IMPORTANT FOR EMERGENCY BROADCASTS DURING SEVERE WEATHER AND PEOPLE HAVE DEPENDED ON IT FOR YEARS:

IOWA’S SENIOR SENATOR BELIEVES THERE ARE WORKAROUNDS THAT CAN BE USED TO KEEP A.M. RADIO IN NEW ELECTRIC POWERED VEHICLES:

THE A.M. RADIO FOR EVERY VEHICLE ACT PASSED OUT OF THE SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE LAST WEEK AND IS EXPECTED TO BE DEBATED BY THE FULL U.S. SENATE IN THE NEAR FUTURE.