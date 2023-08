FIRE DESTROYS BUILDING NEAR SALIX

FIRE DESTROYED AN IMPLEMENT BUILDING EARLY TUESDAY MORNING NEAR SALIX.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AND THE 185TH AIR GUARD FIRE DEPARTMENT ASSISTED SALIX FIREFIGHTERS IN FIGHTING THE BLAZE THAT WAS DISCOVERED AROUND 2:30 A.M. AT 2226 ANDREW AVENUE.

A SPOKESMAN FOR SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE BUILDING IS CONSIDERED TO BE A TOTAL LOSS AND ALL OF THE CONTENTS INSIDE IT WERE DESTROYED.

A NEARBY HOME WAS NOT DAMAGED AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDETERMINED AT THIS TIME.

