NATIONAL NIGHT OUT EVENTS TO TAKE PLACE TUESDAY

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND THE NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK WANT RESIDENTS TO CELEBRATE THE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT TUESDAY EVENING FROM 6:00 P.M. TO 8:00 P.M. AT SEVERAL LOCAL LOCATIONS.

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS RESIDENTS THROUGHOUT SIOUX CITY ARE ASKED TO LOCK THEIR DOORS, TURN ON OUTSIDE LIGHTS AND SPEND THE EVENING OUTSIDE WITH NEIGHBORS AND CITY POLICE AND FIRE PERSONNEL:

SGT. GILL SAYS THE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT FITS RIGHT IN WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY POLICING EFFORTS:

THE NIGHT OUT ACTIVITIES TAKE PLACE AT COOK PARK, RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, LATHAM PARK, ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH ON 5200 GLENN AVENUE, DALE STREET PARK, THE LEEDS SPLASH PAD, GRANDMA MOOS PARK AT 221 CECELIA STREET AND ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH AT 2801 JACKSON STREET.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ALSO HOLDING NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AT THE PARKING LOT OF THE MIDDLE SCHOOL.

THE OPTIMIST CLUB WILL BE HOSTING A BIKE RODEO AT THAT EVENT SO KIDS SHOULD BRING THEIR BIKES.