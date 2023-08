FATAL STABBING IN VERMILLION

POLICE IN VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF A MAN IN THAT CITY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

DISPATCHERS RECEIVED A 9-1-1 CALL JUST AFTER 4 A.M. SAYING A MAN HAD BEEN STABBED.

WHEN OFFICERS WENT TO THE HOME, THEY FOUND THE BODY OF A 47-YEAR-OLD VERMILLION MAN WHO HAD BEEN STABBED.

POLICE TOOK 20-YEAR-OLD CHEZAYLA LIGGINS INTO CUSTODY.

LIGGINS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER.

THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED AND AN AUTOPSY IS PENDING.

THE INVESTIGATION OF THE STABBING IS CONTINUING.