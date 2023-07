SIOUX CITY MAN INJURED IN FATAL SIOUX COUNTY CRASH

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND ANOTHER INJURED FOLLOWING A ONE VEHICLE CRASH SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT SUNDAY MORNING IN RURAL SIOUX COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR DRIVEN BY 21-YEAR-OLD KALEB DEBEY OF SIOUX CITY FAILED TO NEGOTIATE A CURVE ON 300TH STREET NEAR FILMORE AVENUE AND LEFT THE ROADWAY.

THE CAR ENTERED A DITCH, STRUCK A CEMENT CULVERT AND BECAME AIRBORNE.

A PASSENGER, 35-YEAR-OLD HALEE BLIEK OF ROCK VALLEY, IOWA WAS EJECTED OUT OF THE VEHICLE.

BLIEK, WHO WAS NOT WEARING A SEATBELT, DIED FROM HER INJURIES SUFFERED IN THE CRASH.

DEBEY WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE ROCK VALLEY HOSPITAL WITH UNDISCLOSED INJURIES.