ONE DEAD, ONE INJURED IN RIVERSIDE SHOOTING

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND A SECOND INJURED FOLLOWING AN EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE BETWEEN THOSE PEOPLE IN SIOUX CITY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A 9-1-1 CALL FROM 2013 METROPOLITAN STREET AROUND 4:15 A.M. FROM A CALLER WHO SAID HE HAD BEEN SHOT.

THE CALLER WAS FOUND IN THE BACKYARD OF THE RIVERSIDE RESIDENCE AND WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF A GUNSHOT WOUND.

OFFICERS LOCATED A SECOND ADULT MALE IN THE FRONT OF THE RESIDENCE WHO HAD ALSO BEEN SHOT AND WAS LATER PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE HOSPITAL.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THAT THERE WAS A DISTURBANCE AT THE RESIDENCE THAT ENDED WITH GUNFIRE EXCHANGED BETWEEN THE TWO MALES INVOLVED.

THEIR NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

POLICE BELIEVE THIS IS AN ISOLATED INCIDENT.