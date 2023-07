185TH REFUELER TAKES PART IN SIOUX FALLS AIR SHOW

A KC-135 STRATOTANKER FROM SIOUX CITY’S 185TH IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD REFUELING WING HELD A PROMINENT POSITION ALONG THE FLIGHT LINE AT THE SIOUX FALLS AIR SHOW THIS PAST WEEKEND.

LT. COLONEL DALLAS SHEARER SAYS A LOT OF PEOPLE ATTENDING TOURED THE PLANE AND HAD PLENTY OF QUESTIONS ABOUT IT:

THE KC-135 THAT SHEARER FLIES WAS BUILT IN 1958.

HE SAYS THE TANKER REMAINS MISSION READY AND RELIABLE:

THE LT. COLONEL WORKS AS A DRILL STATUS GUARD MEMBER WITH THE 185TH WHEN HE IS NOT FLYING FULL TIME FOR SOUTHWEST AIRLINES.

THE AIRSHOW WAS HEADLINED BY THE U.S. AIR FORCE THUNDERBIRDS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY IN SIOUX FALLS.

Contributed by S.Sgt. Vince DeGroot

