WORK ON STAGE TWO ON THE PIERCE STREET WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT FROM 5TH STREET TO 7TH STREET IS UNDERWAY.

THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS CONSTRUCTION WORK HAS SHIFTED NORTH ON PIERCE STREET BETWEEN 6TH STREET AND 7TH STREET.

STAGE TWO WORK WILL CLOSE THE LEFT AND CENTER LANES OF PIERCE STREET TO ALLOW FOR THE INSTALLATION OF THE NEW WATER MAIN.

TRAFFIC WILL CONTINUE TO BE MAINTAINED ON BOTH PIERCE STREET AND ON 6TH STREET DURING STAGE TWO.