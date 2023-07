NEW PROPOSAL WOULD END MEDICAL MARIJUANA IN SOUTH DAKOTA

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY HAS RELEASED THE DRAFT PROPOSAL OF AN AMENDMENT TO REPEAL THE STATE’S MEDICAL MARIJUANA PROGRAM.

THE PROGRAM WAS APPROVED BY VOTERS BACK IN 2020.

THE AMENDMENT WOULD MAKE ALL POSSESSION, USE, CULTIVATION, AND SALES OF MARIJUANA ILLEGAL.

THE PUBLIC CAN COMMENT ON THE REPEAL PROPOSAL THROUGH AUGUST 6TH AT ATG-DOT-SD-DOT-GOV.

IF APPROVED, THE REPEAL PROPOSAL WOULD NEED 17-THOUSAND-509 SIGNATURES TO APPEAR ON THE 2024 BALLOT.