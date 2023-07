NEW AVIATION SCHOOL ABOUT TO TAKE FLIGHT

THE START OF A NEW FLIGHT SCHOOL FOR SIOUX CITY COLLEGE STUDENTS IS JUST WEEKS AWAY.

THE SCHOOL IS A PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN ORACLE AVIATION, MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY, THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE, WESTERN IOWA TECH AND THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY.

RETIRED COLONEL.BRIAN MILLER, THE FORMER COMMANDER OF THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD IN SIOUX CITY, WILL SERVE AS DIRECTOR OF AVIATION FOR MORNINGSIDE:

MILLER SAYS ORACLE AVIATION IS FINISHING UP A FACILITY AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT AS PART OF THE PROGRAM TO TRAIN FUTURE PILOTS:

HE SAYS THE AVIATION STUDENTS WILL BE UP IN THE AIR PRETTY QUICKLY IN THE PROGRAM:

MILLER SAYS THE AREA HAS BEEN LACKING IN HAVING A FACILITY TO TRAIN GRADUATING HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS AND COLLEGE UNDERGRADUATES IN AN AVIATION BASED CAREER:

PRIVATE PILOTS WILL BE THE FLIGHT INSTRUCTORS TO TAKE THE STUDENTS AIRBORNE FOR THEIR TRAINING.

THE STUDENTS WILL GET THEIR FIRST 400 OR SO HOURS OF FLYING TIME WHILE ENROLLED IN THE PROGRAM.