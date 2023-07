MISSING BURLINGTON GIRL FOUND ALIVE

A MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL HAS BEEN FOUND ALIVE IN BURLINGTON, IOWA.

AN AMBER ALERT WAS ISSUED FOR CAYDENCE ROBERTS THURSDAY EVENING AS

AUTHORITIES BELIEVED SHE MAY HAVE BEEN ABDUCTED IN BURLINGTON.

ROBERTS HAD LAST BEEN SEEN ON WEDNESDAY.

BURLINGTON POLICE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY AFTER 12:30 FRIDAY AFTERNOON THAT THE GIRL WAS FOUND.

AUTHORITIES HAVE NOT RELEASED ANY OTHER INFORMATION ABOUT HER CONDITION OR WHERE SHE WAS FOUND IN THE CITY.

THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF HER DISAPPEARANCE IS CONTINUING.

Updated 2:15 p.m. 7/28/23

