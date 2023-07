ERNST FURIOUS OVER PLAN TO DECOMMISSION U.S.S. SIOUX CITY

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS IT’S JUST A MATTER OF TIME NOW BEFORE THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY WILL BE DECOMMISSIONED, AND THAT ALL OF THE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIPS OF THE U.S. NAVY WILL BE MOTHBALLED.

ERNST SERVES ON THE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE AND SAYS THE NAVY NEVER HAD A PLAN OR NEED FOR THE L-C-S SHIPS THEY HAD BUILT:

SENATOR ERNST IS NOT HAPPY WITH THE NAVY ASKING THE PEOPLE OF SIOUX CITY FOR MANY THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS TO HELP FUND THE COMMISSIONING OF THE SHIP, AND THEN TAKING IT OUT OF COMMISSION IN LESS THAN FIVE YEARS:

THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY WAS COMMISSIONED IN A CEREMONY AT ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND ON NOVEMBER 17TH OF 2018.

ERNST SAYS NO OTHER FEDERAL AGENCY IS INTERESTED IN THE SHIPS.

THERE WAS A SUGGESTION THAT THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY COULD USE THEM FOR DRUG INTERVENTION MISSIONS:

ERNST SAYS THE SHIP COSTS $50 MILLION DOLLARS A YEAR TO MAINTAIN, BUT IT DOESN’T HAVE A MISSION..

SHE SAYS SOME OF THE 13 LITTORAL COMBAT SHIPS HAVE ALSO DEVELOPED CRACKS IN THEIR HULLS, AND THE ENTIRE PROGRAM HAS BEEN A WASTE OF HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS, IF NOT BILLIONS OF DOLLARS:

ERNST SAYS SHE AND OTHER MEMBERS OF CONGRESS ARE WORKING TO FIND A USE FOR THE SHIPS, BUT THE COST OF MAINTAINING THEM IS TOO EXPENSIVE FOR OTHER AGENCIES:

THE SENATOR SAYS THE NAVY HAS NOT SET AN OFFICIAL DATE TO DECOMMISSION THE SIOUX CITY YET.

SHE SAYS THAT COULD BE ANYWHERE FROM A COUPLE OF WEEKS OR A COUPLE OF YEARS.

ERNST MADE HER COMMENTS ON KSCJ’S OPEN LINE.