28TH STREET TO CLOSE FOR REPAIRS AT NEW L-E-C PROJECT

28TH STREET IN FRONT OF THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY AND SIOUX CITY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER WILL BE CLOSED TO TRAFFIC STARTING ON MONDAY (JULY 31ST).

THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION WILL CLOSE 28TH STREET UP FROM BUSINESS HIGHWAY 75 TO THROUGH TRAFFIC TO ALLOW FOR REPAIRS IN FRONT OF THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

ACCESS WILL BE MAINTAINED TO THE TRAILER COURT AND HOMES AND BUSINESSES DURING THE CLOSURE.

THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE THE AFTERNOON OF FRIDAY, AUGUST 11TH.