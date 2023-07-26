Ethan Erdman from Briar Cliff Named GPAC SID of the Year

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Briar Cliff University Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Ethan Erdman has been selected as the 2022-23 Dave Rebstock/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Sports Information Director (SID) of the Year presented by Hauff Mid-America Sports. This is the first time Erdman has been honored as the winner of the “The Rebby” award. A vote of the league’s sports information directors determined the winner.

Erdman is a graduate of Briar Cliff (B.A. in Business Administration/Sports Management, 2019) and also earned his Master of Arts in Management from BCU in 2022. Erdman has served in his Sports Information role since October of 2021. Prior to that position, he was a Graduate Assistant in the same office.

He serves as the primary contact for Briar Cliff’s 15 sports. Erdman oversees a staff of ten student works who handle the gameday video stream, statistics, releases, and video board graphics.

Among the highlights from 2022-23 was Briar Cliff’s participation in the Field of Dreams baseball game against Luther in Dyersville, Iowa, at the movie site. The Chargers claimed GPAC championships in women’s basketball (postseason tournament) and women’s golf. He also serves as the lead statistician at the NAIA Women’s Volleyball and Women’s Basketball Tournaments in Sioux City.

“Ethan has emerged onto the scene as an up-and-coming athletic communications specialist,” said GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra. “Briar Cliff is well respected for their gameday coverage and promotion of their student-athletes. He is also well respected by his peers and his very deserving of receiving “The Rebby” for his accomplishments at BCU”.

Erdman will be the GPAC nominee for the NAIA Sports Information Director of the Year.



About “The Rebby::

“The Rebby” is named in honor of former Morningside Sports Information Director Dave Rebstock who passed away suddenly in the summer of 2018. The award honors his dedication and contributions to the conference while at Morningside. Affectionately known as “Rebby”, Dave Rebstock left a legacy in the GPAC as a Sports Information Director and friend to all.