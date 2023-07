RAGBRAI BIKERS RIDE CENTURY ROUTE TO AMES

RAGBRAI RIDERS HAD THE OPTION TUESDAY TO RIDE A CENTURY ROUTE OF JUST OVER 100 MILES AS THEY MADE THEIR WAY FROM CARROLL TO AMES.

SIOUX CITY RIDER JOHN DEN BESTE DECIDED TO GIVE IT A TRY AND RODE 102 MILES.

HE AND OTHER RIDERS ALSO HAD A SPECIAL WELCOME WHEN THEY MADE IT TO THE HOME OF THE IOWA STATE CYCLONES IN AMES:

JDB4 OC……..COOL SPOT THOUGH. :18

TODAY WAS PROBABLY THE LAST DAY THIS WEEK THE RAGBRAI RIDERS WOULD PEDAL IN TEMPERATURES UNDER 90 DEGREES.

JDB5 OC…….INTO DES MOINES. :19

DEN BESTE SAYS EVERYONE IS HAVING A GOOD TIME AND HE SAW ONE RIDER MAKING HIS WAY TO AMES A LITTLE DIFFERENTLY THAN MOST:

JDB6 OC……KINDA CRAZY. :06

THE 50TH ANNUAL REGISTER’S GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA WRAPS UP SATURDAY IN DAVENPORT.