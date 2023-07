PLYMOUTH FAIR’S ROUND BARN READY WITH NEW THEME & DISPLAYS

THE ROUND BARN IS A SIGNATURE ATTRACTION AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR, WHICH BEGINS WEDNESDAY IN LE MARS.

JANELLE JOHNSON CHAIRS THE LE MARS CHAMBER AG COMMITTEE AND SAYS THEY ARE CELEBRATING A MILESTONE WITH THE BARN THIS YEAR:

RB1 OC…….FAIRGOERS. :09

THE IMPORTANCE OF PORK PRODUCTION IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY IS BEING HIGHLIGHTED IN THE ROUND BARN THIS YEAR:

RB2 OC……TO RETAIL;. :16

PLYMOUTH COUNTY PORK PRODUCERS ARE A KEY PART OF THEIR PRESENTATION, AND A KEY CONTRIBUTOR TO THE COUNTY FAIR:

RB3 OC…..STATE OF IOWA. :15

THE ROUND BARN WILL ALSO HAVE EXHIBITS FROM DAIRY PRODUCERS, BEEKEEPERS AND YOUTH IN AGRICULTURE ON DISPLAY.