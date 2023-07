IOWA SUPREME COURT TO HEAR HEARTBEAT LAW APPEAL

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS AGREED TO HEAR THE APPEAL OF THE DISTRICT COURT’S ORDER WHICH HALTS ENFORCEMENT OF IOWA’S HEARTBEAT LAW.

ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD RELEASED A STATEMENT IN RESPONSE, SAYING SHE IS GLAD THE SUPREME COURT HAS AGREED TO HEAR THE APPEAL.

BIRD SAYS SHE LOOKS FORWARD TO CONTINUING TO DEFEND THE HEARTBEAT LAW AND PROTECT THE RIGHT TO LIFE IN COURT.

BIRD IS REPRESENTING GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS, THE STATE OF IOWA AND THE STATE BOARD OF MEDICINE.

NO HEARING DATE HAS BEEN SET.

FILE PHOTO