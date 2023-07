HO-CHUNK, INC.’S FEDERAL CONTRACTING DIVISION ALL NATIVE GROUP AND TWO OF ITS EXECUTIVES WERE HONORED WITH DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE AWARDS AT CEREMONIES TUESDAY IN WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA.

THE AWARDS RECOGNIZED HO-CHUNK’S SUPPORT OF NATIONAL GUARD AND RESERVE EMPLOYEES.

HEATH RIST AND WILLIAM HOWARD RECEIVED EMPLOYER SUPPORT OF THE GUARD AND RESERVE PATRIOT AWARDS.

THE EVENT TOOK PLACE AT THE HONORING-THE-CLANS SCULPTURE GARDEN IN THE HO-CHUNK VILLAGE IN WINNEBAGO.

Photo by Lance Morgan/Facebook