GRASSLEY CONCERNED ABOUT DOUBLE STANDARD OF JUSTICE

IOWA REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE STILL HAS CONCERNS ABOUT THE FBI AND JUSTICE DEPARTMENT HAVING A DOUBLE STANDARD IN THEIR DEALINGS WITH ISSUES ABOUT DONALD TRUMP AND THE BIDEN FAMILY:

LAST THURSDAY GRASSLEY RELEASED A REPORT DETAILING ALLEGATIONS A UKRAINIAN ENERGY EXECUTIVE PAID MILLIONS IN BRIBES TO PRESIDENT BIDEN AND HIS SON HUNTER.

FBI OFFICIALS SAY PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF THE PAPERS PUTS A CONFIDENTIAL SOURCE AT SERIOUS RISK.

PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS DENIED THE ALLEGATIONS.

MEANWHILE GRASSLEY SAYS AN ATTACK ON DONALD TRUMP CONTINUES:

GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S POSSIBLE THE FBI AND JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE SUCCESSFUL AGAINST TRUMP:

GRASSLEY SAYS IT WAS AUGUST OF 2019 WHEN HE FIRST BROUGHT UP ALLEGATIONS ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN AND POTENTIAL FINANCIAL ISSUES.