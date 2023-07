RAGBRAI RIDERS HEAD FOR CARROLL ON DAY TWO

RAGBRAI RIDERS LEFT STORM LAKE THIS MORNING ON THE SECOND DAY OF THE REGISTER’S GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

THE BICYCLE RIDERS ARE PEDALING 57 MILES TO CARROLL.

CARROLL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PROGRAM DIRECTOR ASHLEY SCHABLE SAYS THE CITY IS READY TO WELCOME THE THOUSANDS OF RIDERS:

THE FIRST CYCLISTS WERE EXPECTED TO START ROLLING INTO CARROLL AROUND MIDDAY, AND DOZENS OF VENDORS ARE IN PLACE ALONG WITH A HOST OF LIVE MUSIC.