POLICE IDENTIFY INJURED MEN FROM FATAL SHOOTING & STABBING

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE TWO PEOPLE INJURED IN A SHOOTING AND STABBING IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF JULY 17TH.

POLICE SAY 39-YEAR-OLD TERRENCE P. HAYES WAS STABBED INSIDE OF HIS RESIDENCE AT 406 26TH STREET.

HAYES IS NOW LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION AS HE RECOVERS FROM HIS INJURIES AT A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

40-YEAR-OLD JOSE HERNANDEZ, ALSO OF SIOUX CITY, WAS FOUND INSIDE HAYES’S RESIDENCE SUFFERING FROM MULTIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

HERNANDEZ WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AND WAS LATER PRONOUNCED DEAD BY A MEDICAL EXAMINER.

THE EVENTS LEADING UP TO THE STABBING AND FATAL SHOOTING ARE STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.

NO CRIMINAL CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AT THIS TIME