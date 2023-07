PLYMOUTH FAIRGOERS ASKED TO RING BELL TO REMEMBER A TEACHER

STUDENTS OF LONG-TIME TEACHER, MARGARET PECKS, ARE ASKED TO “RING THE BELL” AT THIS YEAR’S PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR.

MARGARET PECKS PASSED AWAY IN JANUARY AT THE AGE OF 101, AND AS A TRIBUTE TO HER, A SCHOOL BELL HAS BEEN INSTALLED BY THE COUNTRY SCHOOLHOUSE IN THE PIONEER VILLAGE.

HER DAUGHTER, KRISTY PECKS, SAYS SHE THOUGHT OF THIS IDEA TO RECOGNIZE HER MOTHER AND ALL THE STUDENTS THAT LOVED HER.

MARGARET PECKS TAUGHT AT EVERY SCHOOL IN LE MARS, PLUS BRUNSVILLE, MERRILL, CRAIG, AND MANY OTHER COUNTRY SCHOOLS:

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR OPENS WEDNESDAY AND CONTINUES THROUGH SUNDAY IN LE MARS.