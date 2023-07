LINDBLADE HONORED BY ROTARY CLUB

A MAJOR ORGANIZER OF SIOUX CITY’S ANNUAL TOLERANCE WEEK ACTIVITIES AND MUCH OF THE NEW HOLOCAUST RAILS EXHIBIT AT THE RAILROAD MUSEUM HAS BEEN HONORED WITH A LOCAL COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD.

LOU ANN LINDBLADE RECEIVED THE ROTARY CLUB’S “SERVICE ABOVE SELF” AWARD AT MONDAY’S SIOUX CITY ROTARY CLUB MEETING:

LOUANN1 OC………MAINTAIN THE EXHIBIT. :13

TOLERANCE WEEK HAS EDUCATED 30,000 8TH GRADERS ABOUT THE HOLOCAUST IN APRIL OF EACH YEAR AND NOW THE HOLOCAUST RAILS EXHIBIT AT THE RAILROAD MUSEUM HAS EXPANDED THE EDUCATION TO NEARLY YEAR-ROUND:

LOUANN2 OC…WONDERFUL EXPERIENCE. :13

SHE SAYS THE HOLOCAUST RAILS EXHIBIT WILL CONTINUE TO GROW OVER THE NEXT MONTHS.

(Pictured George Lindblade, Dave Gross Lou Ann Lindblade & Ray Monlux)