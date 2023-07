HAMMAN PICKED FOR CITY SCHOOL BOARD POST

IT ONLY TOOK TWO ROUNDS OF VOTING FOR THE SIX SITTING MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL TO BRING THEIR RANKS BACK TO SEVEN ON MONDAY.

THE BOARD VOTED 4-2 TO SELECT FORMER TEACHER PHILIP HAMMAN TO SERVE THE NEXT FOUR MONTHS OF FORMER MEMBER PERLA ALARCON FLORY’S TERM.

HAMMAN WAS CHOSEN FROM 13 TOTAL CANDIDATES WHO FILED LETTERS OF APPLICATION FOR THE POST.

THE 13 APPLICANTS EACH MADE A 5 MINUTE SPEECH TO THE BOARD AT A 4:30 P.M. MEETING AS TO WHY THEY WOULD BE THE BEST CHOICE.

AFTER THAT, BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL BEGAN THE FIRST VOTE WITH FOUR OF SIX VOTES NEEDED FOR ELECTION.

THREE CANDIDATES RECEIVED VOTES, INCLUDING JULIE BEHRENS AND SEMEHAR GHEBREKIDAN:

THIS TIME ONLY TWO CANDIDATES RECEIVED VOTES, WITH THE BOARD SECRETARY READING THE BALLOTS:

HAMMAN, WHO ATTENDED VIA A VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL, WAS THEN SWORN INTO OFFICE BY GREENWELL TO IMMEDIATELY ASSUME A POST ON THE BOARD OF EDUCATION.