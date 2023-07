FIRE SEVERELY DAMAGED A SERGEANT BLUFF HOME SATURDAY EVENING.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO 2304 ROUNDTABLE ROAD AROUND 5:30 P.M. SATURDAY AND FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE HOME WHEN THEY ARRIVED.

THE RESIDENTS WERE ABLE TO GET OUT OF THE HOME WITHOUT SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE HOUSE HAS BEEN RED TAGGED BECAUSE OF THE DAMAGE AND THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.