DEN BESTE ROLLING ALONG ON RAGBRAI ROUTE

JOHN DEN BESTE OF BAIRD WEALTH MANAGEMENT IS PART OF THE SIOUXLAND CYCLISTS TEAM RIDING IN THIS YEAR’S RAGBRAI EVENT.

HE SAYS THE FIRST DAY RIDING TO STORM LAKE WASN’T BAD OTHER THAN A FEW HILLS, AND THE GROUP HAD A GREAT SPOT TO CAMP ON THE SHORES OF STORM LAKE:

JDB1 OC………ON THE LAKE. :10

HE HAS BEEN WAKING UP AT 5 A.M. THE FIRST TWO DAYS AND GETTING ON THE ROAD BY 6 A.M. TO AVOID THE HEAT OF THE AFTERNOON:

JDB2 OC……..DES MOINES RIVER VALLEY. :28

HE HAS SOME BASIC CAMPING GEAR FOR THE BREAKS BETWEEN RIDES, PLUS ONE IMPORTANT EXTRA:

JDB3 OC……..TO BE. :10

WE WILL HEAR MORE FROM JOHN ON THE RAGBRAI ROUTE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK.