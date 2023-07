SCHOOL BOARD SET TO APPOINT NEW MEMBER

THE 14 PEOPLE WHO SUBMITTED A LETTER OF INTEREST TO BE APPOINTED TO THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD WILL STATE THEIR CASE TO CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS MONDAY AFTERNOON.

THE CANDIDATES WILL SPEAK FOR FIVE MINUTES EACH AT A 4:30 P.M. MEETING AT THE SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION BUILDING.

SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL SAYS THERE’S A STRONG GROUP OF APPLICANTS:

DAN G1 OC……….DOWN TO ONE. :20

GREENWELL SAYS THE BOARD WILL THEN VOTE TO PICK ONE OF THE APPLICANTS TO FILL THE POSITION VACATED BY PERLA ALARCON-FLORY:

DAN G2 OC……..HAVING FOUR VOTES. :16

GREENWELL KNOWS THAT MIGHT TAKE AWHILE:

DAN G3 OC…….UNTIL IT’S DONE. :27

THAT PERSON WILL THEN TAKE THEIR OATH OF OFFICE AND TAKE PART IN THE REGULAR BOARD MEETING, WHICH IS SET TO START AROUND 6 P.M.