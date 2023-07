FORMER BRIAR CLIFF BASKETBALLER RIDES IN HIS 23RD RAGBRAI

A FORMER BRIAR CLIFF CHARGER WHO PLAYED FOR LEGENDARY BASKETBALL COACH RAY NACKE CAME BACK TO SIOUX CITY TO RIDE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF RAGBRAI.

VINCE WUEBKER PLAYED FOR THE CHARGERS IN THE MID 1980’S AND HAS GREAT MEMORIES OF SIOUX CITY:

WUEBKER IS ORIGINALLY FROM FULDA, MINNESOTA AND NOW LIVES IN FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA.

THAT’S WHERE THE AVID RIDER HOPPED ON HIS BIKE WITH A FRIEND AND PEDALED THREE DAYS LAST WEEK, ARRIVING IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY TO RIDE IN RAGBRAI:

THAT’S BECAUSE HIS FAVORITE BASEBALL TEAM, THE MINNESOTA TWINS WILL BE PLAYING THERE AND THEN VINCE WILL RIDE TO KANSAS CITY.

HE REALLY ENJOYS MEETING NEW PEOPLE ON EVERY RIDE AND IT’S RESULTED IN SOME INTERESTING EXPERIENCES FOR HIM:

WUEBKER OWNS SOME HOT TUB STORES IN NORTH DAKOTA AND STILL KEEPS IN TOUCH WITH MANY OF HIS FORMER BRIAR CLIFF TEAMMATES AND CLASSMATES.