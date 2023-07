CARE 4 KIDS TRAINING HELD IN SIOUX CITY

THE IOWA INSURANCE DIVISION HOSTED ITS FOURTH CARE4KIDS EVENT AT THE STONEY CREEK HOTEL AND CONFERENCE CENTER IN SIOUX CITY ON SATURDAY.

IT’S AN INITIATIVE AIMED AT EDUCATING CHILD CARE DIRECTORS AND HOME-BASED PROVIDERS ABOUT THE STATE RESOURCES AVAILABLE AND ADDRESSING THE BARRIERS PROVIDERS FACE.

CHILD CARE PROVIDERS WHO ATTENDED EARNED THREE FREE HOURS OF H-H-S TRAINING CREDITS.

THE TRAINING CREDITS ARE REQUIRED FOR CHILD CARE PROVIDERS TO STAY REGISTERED BY THE STATE.

THE INITIATIVE IS PART OF THE IOWA INSURANCE DIVISION’S SAVE4LATER FINANCIAL LITERACY PROGRAM.